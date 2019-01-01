Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Reformation
Casablanca Top
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Tie it on and go. This is an open front, long sleeve top with a center front tie.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Madewell
Flannel Boyshirt Plaid
$80.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Comme Des Garçons Play
Stripe Heart Tee
$150.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
M314 Mazunte Sweatshirt
$310.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
DETAILS
Boden
Baseball Linen Tee
$58.50
from
Boden
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Zinfandel Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Camille Espadrille
$158.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Lily Espadrille
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Kelly Sandal
$198.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Back Beat Rags
Sky Hemp Inside Out Crop Tee
$43.00
$32.35
from
Back Beat Rags
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pink Ruched Top
$335.00
$168.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish
Swarovski Crystal-embellished Cotton-jersey Top
$795.00
$397.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted