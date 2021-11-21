Dearfoams

Carson Mama Bear Slide

$27.00

At Dearfoams

The family that cuddles together, stays together; that's how that saying goes, right? Perfect for Mama Bear, these cozy scuffs feature supersoft sherpa lining, cushioned memory foam insoles, and classic plaid patterning that matches the other members of our Family Collection! Item 26388-DCOM Cozy sherpa upper with family bear applique. Woven plaid footbed and lining. With Family collection logo detail. Cushioned insole with memory foam for added comfort. Easy on/off silhouette with indoor/outdoor outsole. Matching collection for the whole family! Cozy sherpa upper with family bear applique. Woven plaid footbed and lining. With Family collection logo detail. Cushioned insole with memory foam for added comfort. Easy on/off silhouette with indoor/outdoor outsole. Matching collection for the whole family! Gentle machine wash cold. Air dry flat. 1 year against manufacturer's defects from date of purchase. Free economy shipping on orders of $45+