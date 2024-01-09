Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Monos
Carry-on Plus
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monos
Need a few alternatives?
Away
The Carry-on
BUY
$275.00
Away
Luggex
Carry On Luggage With Front Pocket
BUY
$109.99
$129.99
Amazon
Samsonite
2 Piece Luggage Set
BUY
$161.99
$279.99
Samsonite
Pangaia
365 Heavyweight Track Pants
BUY
$125.00
Pangaia
More from Monos
Monos
Monos Carry-on Plus
BUY
£280.00
Monos
Monos
Metro Tote
BUY
$350.00
Monos
Monos
Travel Jewelry Case
BUY
$95.00
Monos
Monos
Carry-on Pro
BUY
$236.00
$277.00
Monos
More from Travel
Away
The Carry-on
BUY
$275.00
Away
Monos
Carry-on Plus
BUY
$275.00
Monos
J.Crew
Weekender Montauk Tote
BUY
$678.00
J.Crew
Horizn Studios
H7 Re Check-in Luggage
BUY
$590.00
Horizn Studios
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted