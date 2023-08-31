July

Carry All Tote

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At July

Durable nylon handle with a soft leather grip. Water-resistant. Detachable dual adjustment shoulder strap with cushioned discrete leather padding. Front access zip pocket with two internal compartments. Internal dividers and zipped pockets for documents, tablets, and small items. 15” laptop padded sleeve private compartment secured with a press stud tab. Internal water bottle holder. An internal key hook for secure and easy key access. Gunmetal external D-rings for additional attachments. 20 litre capacity. 42cm W x 16cm D x 33cm D 26 cm from top of handle to top of bag. Weighted 420D twill nylon fabric. Gunmetal zips and D-ring hardware. Premium leather handles and trims.