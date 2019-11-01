Hades

Carrington Cardigan Red Greek Mythology

£280.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hades

The red Carrington Cardigan with greek mythology buttons. Each knit is adorned with hand crafted buttons made in the HADES studio. You will receive your cardigan 1-2 weeks from order. The high quality knitted cardigan comes in a simple classic cut and loose fit. Crafted in Spain from 100% lambswool. Greek Mythology buttons in order: APHRODITE, Goddess of love MEDUSA, Snake haired gorgon ATHENA, Goddess of wisdom & strategy ZEUS, the divine God Our cardigans are a looser, relaxed fit. We recommend opting for your usual size.