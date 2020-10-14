Carol's Daughter

Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Shampoo And Conditioner Set

MOISTURE and SHINE: The color-safe shampoo gently cleanses and restores natural moisture without adding weight, and the hydrating Conditioner takes unmanageable hair and leaves it detangled, soft and easy to style FOR DULL, DRY HAIR: Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla has the Sulfate-Free Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Smoothie, and Leave-In Conditioner to transform unmanageable hair into incredibly soft feeling hair SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER FOR CURLY HAIR are ideal hair prone to dryness, and any hair type that needs a little extra moisture protection Use sulfate-free conditioner and shampoo together for best results CAROL'S DAUGHTER CURLY HAIR PRODUCTS: Whether your curls are coiled, kinky, or loose, we make products for curly hair of all kinds, including curly hair leave in conditioner, curly hair shampoo and conditioners MADE WITH LOVE: Carol's Daughter was born in a Brooklyn kitchen in 1993 and made with a mother's love and encouragement Today we carry a full line of hair care products and body and skin care products "Black vanilla was created more than 20 years ago, right in my kitchen. From this recipe, I selected ingredients like sweet Clover extract, Aloe Leaf Juice and shea butter - to give hair intense moisture and shine." - Lisa price, Carol's Daughter founder