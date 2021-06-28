Joss & Main

Carol Task Chair

$550.00 $228.58

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Padded Arms Ergonomic Weight Capacity (lbs): 275 Adjustability: Swivel Compatible Flooring Hardwood; Carpet; Tile; Concrete; Linoleum Maximum Seat Height - Floor to Seat 22.5 Minimum Seat Height - Floor to Seat 18.75 The smooth-gliding, five wheelbases of this unique product make multitasking both easy and stylish. The sumptuous fabric is generously padded and punctuated with subtle channeling along the interior back and sides for a modern twist. Upgrade your desk, your office, and your mood by adding this lush seat wherever you need an upscale touch. Product Details Swivel: Yes Tilt Mechanism: No Seat Height Adjustment: Yes Weight Capacity: 275 lb. Armed Armrest Type (Navy Upholstery Color): Flip-Up Armrest Type (Blush Upholstery Color): Flip-Up