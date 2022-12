SINEAD GOREY

Carni Graphic-print Stretch-woven Mini Dress

£155.00

Sinead Gorey stretch-woven mini dress 90% polyester, 10% elastane Slips on Slim fit, scoop neckline, sleeveless, halter self-tie straps, contrast stitching, all-over abstract pattern Machine wash cold True to size Size small: length 30in / 76cm Model is 5ft 11in/1.80m and wears a size small Lightweight, stretchy