Langley Street

Carneal Tv Stand For Tvs Up To 32"

$370.00 $78.30

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Organize any space in retro-inspired style with this stylish wood TV stand, featuring 2 drawers and splayed legs. Set it under your flatscreen in the den to effortlessly organize movie night essentials, or top it with a stack of glossy art books and a metallic vase for a midcentury-chic foyer display.