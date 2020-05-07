Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Carmex
Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm
$1.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walgreens
Need a few alternatives?
RMS Beauty
Lip & Skin Balm
$25.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Dr. Lipp
Original Nipple Balm For Lips
£12.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kiehl's
Butterstick Lip Treatment Spf 25
C$26.00
from
Kiehl's
BUY
More from Carmex
Carmex
Moisturising Lip Balm Strawberry Spf 15
£8.99
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Carmex
Classic Lip Balm Jar - 3ct
$2.79
from
Target
BUY
Carmex
Carmex Original Clickstick Lip Balm
$2.69
from
Target
BUY
Carmex
Moisturizing Lip Balm
$1.59
from
Walgreens
BUY
More from Skin Care
Murad
Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
First Aid Beauty
Eye Duty Triple Remedy: Brighten, Depuff And Smooth
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kiehl's Since 1851
Powerful- Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye S
$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Cosmydor
E/2 Essential Care Tonka Cream
£35.00
from
Trouva
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted