Lihi Hood

Carmen Dress

£122.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Wardrobe

Size 8 Bodysuit based dress, combining delicate Chantilly lace and Soutage lace along the openings. A layer of sheer tulle gathering at waist tops a fitted lace skirt. Narrow satin belt with a beaded center piece accentuates the waist. Mid back zipper. Marshmallow/Ivory. Condition: Good