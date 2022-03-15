A New Day

Specifications Sizing: Womens Care and Cleaning: Clean With Mild Detergent Footwear Lining Material: Man Made Materials Footwear Insole Material: Man Made Materials Features: Instep Strap, Slip On, Open Toe Footwear Upper Material: 100% Polyurethane Footwear Outsole Material: 100% TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) Heel: No Heel Shoe Width: Medium Footwear outsole details: Textured Outsole TCIN: 83823449 UPC: 195994895517 Item Number (DPCI): 096-07-6371 Origin: Imported Description Pair your summer wardrobe with these Carissa Woven Slide Sandals from A New Day™. These casual slide sandals make a comfy pick in your footwear collection. They feature a breezy open-toe design that 's finished with a broad woven instep strap for textured style. The flat heel along with a classic slip-on style make them super comfortable and easy to wear, while the textured outsole gives better grip while walking. Pair them with a range of outfits from dresses, to jumpsuits to tees and jeans for a warm-weather vibe. A New Day™: Style that goes wherever you do. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.