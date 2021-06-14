Nursem

Caring Hand Wash

£9.99

At Nursem

Effective soap-free hand wash for hard-working hands. Our Caring Hand Wash contains three types of surfactants that work just like traditional soap. They’re gentle yet effective, and when combined with the correct hand washing technique provide an excellent way to keep your hands clean and help to prevent the spread of germs. How it works: Cleans the hands with three types of natural surfactants: Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside and Lauryl Glucoside. These surface-active agents lift microbes off the skin allowing them to be rinsed away, keeping your hands clean and protected. Protects skin from ongoing dryness using conditioning Pro Vitamin B5, Glycerin and plant-derived oils. These help reduce damage to your skin’s natural lipid barrier, allowing your hands to retain essential moisture.