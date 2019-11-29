SOREL

Caribou Boots

$160.00 $95.20

Let it snow, or sleet, or rain with the Sorel Caribou boots. The ultimate in cold weather wear, these Sorel boots will keep feet dry and warm in freezing and wet conditions. The waterproof full-grain suede upper, and handcrafted waterproof vulcanized rubber shell are seam sealed to keep feet dry. Inner ThermoPlus insulation in the shaft and felt frost plug midsole insolation underfoot helps maintain body temperature up to 40 degrees below zero, while the wool/acrylic cuff keeps snow from entering the top of your boot. AeroTrac non-loading outsole helps you keep your footing in icy and slippery conditions. Lace-up 9-inch shaft ensures a snug, warm fit helping you conquer the elements in style. Waterproof full-grain suede upper Waterproof vulcanized rubber shell ThermoPlus insulation Felt frost plug midsole Wool/Acrylic snow cuff AeroTrac outsole Lace-up 9-inch shaft Shop more Sorel Snow Boots here