Care Package Gift

$67.00

Care package, Care package gift, Care package gift box, Care package gift set, Care package box All Natural ❀ Non GMO ❀ Colorant from roots ❀ Essential oils ❀ Give a Gift from Nature ❀ Only pure ingredients from nature! ❀ Natural Soap Bar (full size) ❀ Facial Clay Mask ❀ Shower steamer ❀ Body Oil ❀ Lavender Bath salt - Big jar ❀ Natural Lip Balm ❀ Face Towel ❀ Scented Candle ❀❀❀Free white sponge ❀ Gorgeous New elegant box (9''x6''x3'') ❀ During check out choose between Lizush Logo on the lid OR Recipient Name on the lid to make it more personal) ❀ Your personal note printed on a beautiful card Free gift message: During check out you can mark that this is a gift and then enter your personal message to the recipient (for free) - make sure to include to/from names and check the shipping address as well. (This is the only place you can add your personal message) 100% Natural Synthetic chemical-free Paraben-free and no other toxic preservatives Sulfate-free and no other harsh detergents Artificial fragrance-free & artificial color-free Alcohol-free Phthalates-free and petro-chemical-free Propylene glycol-free and PEG-free Never tested on animals Does not contain toxins Does not contain any GMO ingredients At Lizush we believe that you deserve the best. Working hard all week and taking care of your family and loved ones, it's now time that someone else will take care of you. We therefore created All Natural products with you in mind: + We use only natural colorant made from spices and herbs + We use only high quality essential oils for scent Our goal at Lizush is to make you feel good and look your best!