19-69

Capri Scented Candle

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Hand-crafted scented candle from 19-69. Inspired by the settings of Villa Malaparte and the iconic 1963 film Le Mépris on the Isle of Capri. Breezy citrus scent with with base notes of orris oil extract, ambroxan, angelica seeds and white musk; heart notes of galbanum, jasmine, osmanthus and ylang ylang; and finished with sweet orange, chamomile, cardamom, pink pepper, sichuan pepper, juniper berries, mandarin and grapefruit. 48-hour burn time.