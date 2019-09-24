Welcome to your carefree citrus escape. In search of sunshine and sparkling wine, we’ve crafted the perfect complement to your summer sabbatical. Enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired, citrus, zesty and invigorating scent with notes of bergamot, neroli, grapefruit, blood orange, teakwood, sheer vetiver, crystal musk, dewy rose and muguet. Transport yourself to that ultra-relaxed, just-out-of-the-water, no-work-tomorrow, sun-in-your-hair moment with this carefree Capri indulgence captured in a bottle. You’ll find yourself smiling all day as the memories come flying back.