Brandon Maxwell

Cape-accented Bias Cut Silk Gown

$2795.00
At Moda Operandi
Brandon Maxwell's evening dress is cut along the bias, letting it drape beautifully across the body. The gathered neckline then flutters into a cape accent at the shoulders. Style yours with an updo and drop earrings.
