Canrulo

Sunset Lamp

$58.49

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

📽【Sunset Projection Lamp】- Made of high quality aluminum,sunset lamp is always stable thanks to the stable base and lamp mast. The energy-efficient, glare-free LED lamp has a long service life.(We modified the product according to the customer’s experience.we have a mixed material of iron and aluminum, which solves many problems before, turning to the head section and not causing the product due to frequent movement,Wear and tear, hope customers are satisfied) 📽【180 Degrees Rotated】-Sunset lamp projector led night light projection 180 degree rotation, can produce different lights from different angles, so as to bring different effects to your room The size and shape of the halo can be adjusted by rotating the lamp. 📽【How to Use】-Sunlight lamp greater the distance, the greater the projection that the sunset light can throw on the wall or ceiling. The light casts amazing colored circular lights on the wall, ceiling and floor. 📽【Multifunctional Use】-Floor lamp 5V 5W USB power supply, cable with switch, 2 meters long USB cable,The soft light is not dazzling, and it is suitable for lighting in various spaces，This unique and incomparable projection lamp focuses on providing a more comfortable natural light to all and sundry. 📽【Romantic Visual Experience】-If you are dreaming of having a romantic modern home, Sunset lamp projector sunset light for room decor aesthetic tiktok, Modern LED lamps enable energy-saving and energy-efficient lighting of your house or offices with pleasant light Living room. ❣️❣️If you dream of having a romantic modern home, then this floor lamp is indispensable; modern LED lights can provide energy-saving energy-saving lighting for your house or office, with a pleasant living room. ❣️Specifications: ---Name: Rainbow projection network red light ---Size: Height: 27CM Lamp diameter: 8CM Chassis diameter: 12CM (The lamp holder can be rotated) ---Material: all aluminum ---Color: rainbow, sun, sunset, sun red ---Length: 120 cm ---Lamp bead type: LED chip ---Voltage: 110-220 (V) ---Irradiation area: 15㎡-30㎡ ---Application: home, hall, coffee shop, living room, bedroom, dining room. ---The farther the equidistant is, the larger the projection, which can be projected on the wall or ceiling. ---Remarks: The angle of the lamp holder can be adjusted. ❣️Warm reminder： 1. Please remember that due to the lighting effects, the monitor's brightness / contrast settings / etc's, there will be some slight differences in the color of the pictures and the actual items. Measured by hand, deviations of 1-2 cm are possible. 2. Please leave us a message if you have any questions. We will respond and offer you our best service.