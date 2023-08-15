MALIN+GOETZ

Cannabis Perfume Oil

$51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Benefits Cruelty-free The MECCA view A definite head turner, this bold fragrance is the perfect balance of spicy herbs, delicate white floral notes and a sultry, lingering smokiness. Encased in a roller-ball applicator perfect for on-the-go, this provocative fragrance delivers a hazy, hypnotic, spicy scent. Fragrance notes Bergamot, black pepper, magnolia, cedar, patchouli and sandalwood. Usage Orient tube rollerball-side up and dab on skin. Avoid clothing and other porous material. Use as often as desired. Item Code I-020443