Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Candy Carousel Necklace
$825.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ariel Gordon Jewelry
The Candy Carousel necklace is sure to make you sm... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Gold Frutta Stud
$175.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Marquis Diamond Ring
$1195.00
from
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
BUY
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Candy Crush Tennis Bracelet
$1800.00
from
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
BUY
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Ruby Cherry Bomb Studs
$435.00
from
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted