Brooklyn Candle Studio

Candle Of The Month Club 6-month Subscription

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklyn Candle Studio

The perfect gift—the lucky subscriber will receive our curated candle of the month for 6 months. Peonies in the Spring, warm pumpkin in the Fall, the aroma of woodland pines in the Winter. Every month, you will receive a seasonal candle plus a matchbox to light your new flame. To access your Subscription Dashboard, login or create an account with the same email you placed your subscription order with. You will stop receiving monthly candles after 6 months. Shipping is included in price. Discounts do not apply. Gift cards are not accepted for subscription boxes.