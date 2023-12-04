Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Le Labo
Candle Discovery Set
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mecca
Need a few alternatives?
Le Labo
Candle Discovery Set
BUY
$135.00
Mecca
Madewell x Flamingo Estate
Beanie & Candle Gift Set
BUY
$75.00
Madewell
woodwick
Large Hourglass Scented Candle
BUY
£26.99
£32.99
Amazon
Diptyque
La Droguerie Multi-surface Cleaner
BUY
$45.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Candle Discovery Set
BUY
$135.00
Mecca
Le Labo
After Shave Balm
BUY
$65.00
Le Labo
Le Labo
Discovery Set - Classic Collection
BUY
$195.00
Le Labo
Le Labo
Discovery Set
BUY
$105.00
Le Labo
More from Décor
Atlas
'with Love From The Coast' Print
BUY
$80.00
Bed Threads
Maison Balzac
Pomponette Vase
BUY
$159.00
Maison Balzac
Le Labo
Candle Discovery Set
BUY
$135.00
Mecca
Madewell x Flamingo Estate
Beanie & Candle Gift Set
BUY
$75.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted