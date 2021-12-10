Villa Paradiso

Candle By Alla Costa

Description Tucked in the fold of looming cliffs, a hidden footpath winds through a carpet of wildflowers and mint. On this magical island sits a villa, sun-soaked by day and under a sea of stars by night. This candle was inspired by centuries-old parfumeries. Villa Paradiso is a scent laced with mystery, with contradicting top notes of calming Eucalyptus and vibrant Mint. Seemingly conflicting aromas collide to form an alluring scent that keeps us coming back. Notes: Mint, Eucalyptus, Anise, Wood.