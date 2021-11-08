Mountain Hardwear

Camp 4 Small 45l Duffel Bag

Camp 4 Small 45L Duffel Bag Mountain Hardwear's Camp 4 Small 45L Duffel Bag is the smallest in their Camp 4 collection. The 45L duffel is the perfect size for a quick weekend getaway. The durable 420D nylon holds up during all of your adventures and the water-resistant coating encourages water to bead off so your gear stays dry and protected. An external zippered pocket can hold shoes and dirty gear. That same pocket can also be reversed to store the duffel when not in use. Removable foam-padded backpack straps make this bag comfortable enough to carry through train stations and airports. The internal compression system reduces the overall volume of your gear for added stability while the reflective accents help keep you visible at night. Details Smallest Mountain Hardwear Camp 4 duffel 420D nylon is durable and water-resistant Removable backpack straps for easy carry while traveling External zipper pocket reverses to stow duffel Internal zippered mesh pockets organize small essentials Reflective accents help keep you visible at night Compression system reduces the volume of gear for improved stability Item #MHWZ990