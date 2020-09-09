Urban Outfitters

Cameron Adjustable Desk Storage System

$398.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Crafted in India from natural mango wood and industrial metal piping, this UO-exclusive storage desk sturdily screws right into your wall to save you space! Comes with one wooden desk-top and three wooden shelves you can add anywhere you want to the laddered frame for a totally adjustable work space. Perfect for computing, writing or making art with plenty of room for books, frames, plants + more.