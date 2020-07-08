St. John

Camel Pique Animal Print Care Mask

$50.00

Camel and black animal print 3D mask. Embrace a striking animal print in a soft and flexible knit pique. Closure: Elastic band Materials: 88% Rayon, 12% Polyester Care: Hand wash warm. Lay flat to dry Disclaimers: Our masks are made to be washable and reusable. We recommend washing before first use. Please understand that our face masks are not a replacement for medical grade Personal Protective Equipment, and in circumstances where medical grade Personal Protective Equipment is recommended, you should consult a health care professional. The decision to use this mask is solely your own. Please remember that use of face masks is not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face. Follow the latest advice of the CDC and your own health care professionals as to how best to keep yourself safe. When you buy a Care Mask, we will donate three non-surgical antimicrobial masks to those in need. We have already donated 47,000 to organizations and high-risk communities. We can all work together to protect each other. Please note that all Care Masks are FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.