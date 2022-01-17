Footstools And More

Camden Piped Drum Stool

£199.00

Product description A selection of stylish Camden piped drum stools in a range of fabrics. The Camden drum stools are made with a strong wooden frame, and wrapped in foam for comfort. They are perfect for a footrest or extra seat in your home or as a gift for someone special. Each stool is made to order in our Yorkshire workshop in 1 - 2 weeks in your choice of fabric. Easy to move around and small enough to tuck away when not in use. Look great in pairs, and work well in various rooms. Extra seat at the dinner table, bedroom/bathroom seats, and extra seating in living rooms for when guests visit. Variations Please select fabric choice from the drop-down menu, and see online samples by viewing the images. Price may vary dependent on options chosen. If you would like to request samples please "Ask Seller a question" and provide your full name, address and sample selection. Please select up to 9 samples. Shown in: Short - Cambay EasyClean Marram, Medium - Cambay EasyClean Russett, Tall - Cambay EasyClean Taupe