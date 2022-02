Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Underwear Boxer Brief Set

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Calvin Klein Underwear boxer brief set Can’t beat a pair (or three) of CK boxers, they're about as classic (and comfy) as it gets. Let the logo-stamped waistband peek through your jeans. Composition Cotton 95%, Elastane 5% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: U2662G Wearing The model is 1.9 m wearing size M