Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini
$20.00
$8.78
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Stylish cotton bikini underwear featuring a modern design and repeating Calvin Klein logo waistband.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sloane & Tate
The Silverlake Sleep Short
$53.00
from
Sloane & Tate
BUY
DETAILS
Savage x Fenty
Lace Teddy
$69.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
DETAILS
Aimee Cherie Intimates
Novacane Bralette
$75.00
from
Aimee Cherie Intimates
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Astrid Printed Balconette
$48.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Calvin Klein
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Tanga
$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
1981 Bold Bikini
$20.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
1981 Bold Bralette
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Seductive Comfort Strapless Lift Convertible Bra
$44.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted