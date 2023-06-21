Atlantic

Call Me By Your Name By Andre Aciman

$22.99 $20.35

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

The film tie-in edition to the already highly acclaimed Luca Guadagnino-directed film of one of the great love stories of our time. Call Me By Your Name is the story of a sudden and powerful romance that blooms between seventeen-year-old Elio and his father's house guest Oliver during a restless summer on the Italian Riviera. Unrelenting currents of obsession and fear, fascination and desire threaten to overwhelm the lovers who at first feign indifference to the charge between them. What grows from the depths of their souls is a romance of scarcely six weeks' duration, and an experience that marks them for a lifetime. For what the two discover on the Riviera and during a sultry evening in Rome is the one thing they both already fear they may never truly find again: total intimacy. Industry Reviews A beautiful and wise book... A miracle. * Colm Toibin, author of Brooklyn * As much a story of paradise found as it is of paradise lost... Extraordinary. * New York Times * Brave, acute, elated, naked, brutal, tender, humane and beautiful. * Nicole Krauss, author of Forest Dark * Extraordinary... Evocative, poetic and deeply beautiful. * Tatler * Humanises love in a really powerful, beautiful way. * Armie Hammer, Time Out * Deeply moving... I adored it. * Vogue * This novel is hot... a love letter, an invocation, and something of an epitaph. An exceptionally beautiful book. * The New York Times Book Review *