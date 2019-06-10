Brighter Blooms

Calamondin Orange Tree

Decoratively Delicious! The Calamondin Orange Tree is one of the most popular decorative citrus plants. A close relative of the true orange true, it bears fragrant, white flowers and tiny oranges. You'll get a plentiful amount of delicious fruit, too! A cross between a tangerine and a kumquat, this "mini-orange" is usually used in marmalades and baked dishes... but more adventurous chefs have found many uses for it. Besides the natural beauty of this tree's evergreen foliage, it will bloom year round and you will get a fairly large harvest. This orange tree is very popular houseplant, making its home on brightly-lit floors and tables everywhere. Calamondin Orange Trees can be planted outside in milder climates as long as it gets full sun. This tree thrives in humidity, is cold hardy, and blooms in spurts all year long. When planted outdoors, it prefers the warmth of zones 9-11... but when potted this little tree will thrive anywhere in the country! Place your Calamondin in front of a window with southern exposure to ensure it gets enough natural sunlight each day.