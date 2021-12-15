Adore Me

Cailey Plus

$39.95 $24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Me

Level up your laidback lifestyle with a matching sleepwear set in blue coral that’s cute, comfy & casual—all at the same time. Designed with ultra-soft ribbed-knit fabric and topped with lace-trim details for the perfect finishing touch, Cailey’s made for snoozing on long weekends, chilling on the couch & FaceTiming your friends. (Feel like venturing outside? Feel free to pair the top with your favorite jeans or bottoms for an easy, day-out look!) See Cailey for more sizes.