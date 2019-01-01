Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Vince
Cadie Cashmere Slippers
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Charlotte Olympia
Clever Kitty
$595.00
from
Charlotte Olympia
BUY
Charlotte Olympia
Pretty Kitty
$595.00
from
Charlotte Olympia
BUY
Need Supply
Brigitte Flat
$48.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
T.J.Maxx
Cardinal Canvas Striped Flat
$19.98
from
T.J.Maxx
BUY
More from Vince
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Vince
Parks Sandal
$195.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vince
Vince Mid Length Skirt
£281.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Vince
Ribbed Cotton Sweater
£190.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Flats
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted