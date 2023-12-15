Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mockneck Dolman Sweater
$70.00
$59.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Intarsia Crewneck Sweater
BUY
$66.50
$95.00
Madewell
Reformation
Vann Cashmere Sweater
BUY
£148.00
Reformation
Pilcro
The Alani Sequin Cashmere Mock-neck Sweater
BUY
$248.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater
BUY
$173.60
$248.00
Reformation
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Winterized Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket
BUY
$81.60
$96.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$91.80
$108.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Textured Knit Scarf
BUY
$20.40
$24.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Chunky Scarf
BUY
$25.50
$30.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Sweaters
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lounge Waffle Sweater Hoodie
BUY
$68.00
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cable Half-zip Sweater
BUY
$68.00
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ribbed Short Cardigan
BUY
$54.40
$64.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mockneck Dolman Sweater
BUY
$59.50
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted