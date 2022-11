Madewell

Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater

$118.00 $70.80

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Oversized, classic and cozy. What's not to love about this sweater? Knit from a soft, fuzzy wool-blend in a chunky stitch, this twist (literally!) on the classic fisherman cardigan has charming cable detailing. Slightly oversized fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22 1/2" (based on size M). Acrylic/wool/polyamide. Machine wash. Import. NH939