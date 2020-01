On Gossamer

Cabana Cotton Hip-g Thong

This OnGossamer signature g-string sits elegantly on the hips and comfortably vanishes in the back. Made of Pima cotton with Lycra spandex for stretch comfort. Super-flat elastic won't show through, for no panty lines! Sits at the hips. Mid-rise styling. Thong back gives minimal rear coverage.