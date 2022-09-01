Project C

C001 Top

$150.00

At Project C

ONE OF ONE handmade crochet top with corset style back. Made with 100% organic cotton. PLEASE NOTE: Image 2 is a reference for fit. This top has slight variations in colour as shown in image 1. Sizing: All sizes are adjustable due to the tie-up back. Please refer to our size chart for international size conversions and more details below. ** Please allow approximately 2-3 weeks to receive your order (AUSTRALIA). ** Please allow approximately 4-6 weeks to receive your order (UK, EU, US, NZ). CARING FOR YOUR C001 TOP: Cold hand wash is recommended Dry flat in shade / inside to avoid colours fading Do not tumble dry Do not iron Please note: All of our designs are hand made, meaning slight variation may occur between products. Please contact us for further information, or DM on Instagram (pr0ject.c).