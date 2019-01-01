Drunk Elephant

C-firma Day Serum

$80.00

A newly reformulated multipurpose serum with vitamin C to help brighten and even skin tone. Long term sun exposure may lead to uneven skin tone, discoloration and free-radical damage. Luckily, Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum features all that you need to reverse the visible damage the sun has left behind. Its new formulation is just as potent as the original and the results are just as immediate. Enriched with clinically effective vitamin C and ferulic acid to smooth and soothe over UV damage, this serum helps deliver a radiant presentation. The gel texture is cool to the touch and offers an easy application to your targeted areas. Its airless pump packaging prevents the high quantity of vitamin C from losing its efficacy. Complete with moisture-replenishing extracts, antioxidants and peptides for an all-encompassing anti-aging elixir, it continues to firm, plump and visibly lift your skin for a minimum of 72 hours. The result? A luminous complexion destined to stand the test of time.