Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Raffia-wrapped Stretch Waist Belt
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN
Belly Chain With Shell Charms
BUY
$15.99
ASOS
Flaire & Co.
Two Layer Dainty Waist Chain
BUY
$25.00
Flaire & Co.
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
$125.00
Selfridges
More from Sandro
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
£99.00
Selfridges
Sandro
Brooke Mixed Media Shirt Dress
BUY
$267.00
$445.00
Bloomingdale's
Sandro
Cropped Cashmere-blend Polo Sweater
BUY
$232.00
$504.00
Sandro
Sandro
Rhinestone Jeans
BUY
$153.00
$340.00
Sandro
More from Belts
By Anthropologie
Raffia-wrapped Stretch Waist Belt
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN
Belly Chain With Shell Charms
BUY
$15.99
ASOS
Flaire & Co.
Two Layer Dainty Waist Chain
BUY
$25.00
Flaire & Co.
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
$125.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted