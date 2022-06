Sheridan

Byers Textured Quilt Cover

$299.99 $209.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sheridan

Painterly organic shapes and abstract foliage define Byers. A 100% cotton jacquard in modern white with a play of contrasting weaves that give an exaggerated textural effect. A contemporary, versatile look, play with additional textures and shapes with our accessories. Fibre Content: 100% cotton jacquard weave Designed in: Australia Made in: China