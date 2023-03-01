Some By Mi

Bye Bye Blemish Vita Tox Brightening Bubble Cleanser

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Burst the bubble on blemishes and dark spots with the Some by Mi Bye Bye Blemish Brightening Bubble Cleanser, a cleanser that as the name suggests - bubbles. This bubbling formula contains a range of Vitamin C-rich ingredients that work to brighten the appearance of skin tone and texture, diminish dark spots and gently cleanse away impurities. What are the key features and benefits of the Some by Mi Bye Bye Blemish Brightening Bubble Cleanser? Brightens the appearance of skin tone and texture Helps diminish the appearance of dark spots Eliminates dead skin cells Removes dirt and impurities Low pH Takes 5 minutes Bubble cleanser formula What are the key ingredients of the Some by Mi Bye Bye Blemish Vita Tox Cleanser? Yuja A type of citrus, Yuja is rich in Vitamin C and is a potent antioxidant that can promote collagen production and brighten the appearance of skin tone and texture Vitamin C Vitamin C is used for brightening the complexion, reducing discoloration and diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. How do you use the Some by Mi Brightening Bubble Cleanser? 5 Minute Intensive Brightening Cleansing (recommended 2-3 times a week) Apply a thin layer evenly onto areas of concern and leave for 3-5 minutes to let the bubbles foam. Wet your fingertips and gently massage in a circular motion to remove impurities. Rinse off with lukewarm water. Daily Cleansing Apply a thin layer onto dry face and wait for bubbles to foam. Using wet hands, gently massage in a circular motion. Rinse off with lukewarm water.