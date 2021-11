Farm Rio

B&w Midnight Leopards Jersey Dress

$170.00 $127.50

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

You found a fave to embrace you (and help drop some jaws around!). The B&W Midnight Leopards Jersey Dress has a skin-tight fit with long sleeves, but you can show cool boots with its length. If it gets chillier, invite your fave puffer jacket to spread joy everywhere!