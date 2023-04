& Other Stories

Sequin Wrap Mini Dress

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Buttoned v-neck midi dress featuring a floaty skirt, gathered bust line and shoulders, and a deep v-cut neckline with buttoned front detailing. Finished with an invisible side zip closure and buttoned cuffs in a fitted silhouette. Length of dress: 84cm / 33" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4)