Mango

Buttoned Linen-blend Dress

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. Linen mix. Long design. Evasé design. V-neck. Short-sleeved ruffle. Gathered details. Button fastening on the front section. Plus Size Available. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Long Material and washing instructions Composition: 55% linen,45% viscose