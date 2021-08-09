Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Aerie
Button Cropped Cardigan
$54.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Aerie
Button Cropped Cardigan
Need a few alternatives?
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Lite Circle Cardigan
BUY
$69.90
$116.00
Nordstrom
Minga London
Dreamy Contrast Knitted Cardigan
BUY
£65.00
Minga London
Lisa Says Gah
Poppy Cardi, Ivory
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Lisa Says Gah
Jumper 1234
Palm Tree Cardigan In Flamingo And Neon Orange
BUY
£199.50
£285.00
Trouva
More from Aerie
Aerie
Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top
BUY
$17.46
$24.95
Aerie
Aerie
Weekend High Waisted Short
BUY
$34.95
Aerie
Aerie
Button Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$54.95
Aerie
Aerie
Crochet Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$34.95
Aerie
More from Sweaters
SAFRISIOR
Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Sweater Vest
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
Vamtac
Women's Long Sleeve Flame Oversized Sweater
BUY
$23.99
Amazon
Aerie
Button Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$54.95
Aerie
La Ligne
Normandy Cotton Sweater
BUY
$195.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted