Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Burt's Bees
Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm
£3.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Beeswax Lip Balm
Need a few alternatives?
Burt's Bees
Beeswax Lip Balm
£3.99
from
Boots
BUY
Smith & Cult
Locked & Lit Cbd Lip Balm
$21.00
from
Ulta
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
$18.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
KNC Beauty
Supa Balm Og Rose
$22.00
from
KNC Beauty
BUY
More from Burt’s Bees
Burt's Bees
Lemon Butter Cuticle Creme
£6.49
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Burt's Bees
Beeswax Bounty
£11.99
from
Burt's Bees®
BUY
Burt's Bees
Classics Gift Set
$23.97
$19.17
from
Amazon
BUY
Burt's Bees
Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes With Cotton Extra
$17.97
$14.91
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Skin Care
Burt's Bees
Beeswax Lip Balm
£3.99
from
Boots
BUY
Weleda
Gentle Cleansing Milk
$19.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Weleda
Skin Food Original Ultra-rich Cream
$18.50
from
Amazon
BUY
La Mer
The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
$95.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted