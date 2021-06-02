Char-broil

Burner Free Standing Liquid Propane Gas Grill

$399.99 $350.58

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The Char-Broil Performance Series 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill packs a ton of grilling features into a sleek stainless cabinet design. This grill is large and made to last, with porcelain-coated cast iron grates that are rust-resistant and easy to clean. All the features are here including a 10,000 BTU side burner, durable stainless steel burners, rust-resistant cast-iron grates, and a removable porcelain-coated grease pan for easy cleaning.