Twjim

Bullet Vibrator Necklace

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Made of stainless steel material, easy to clean, safe and reliable. This is the perfect gift for your partner, or yourself. Do not use it when it is being charged. Material: Stainless steelPower: USB ChargingWaterproof: Yes Size: app. Height: 7.1cm / 2.80inQuantity: 1 Pcs