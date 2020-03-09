Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Buffalo
Buffalo London Gill Chunky Knee Boots
£290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Buffalo London Gill Chunky Knee Boots In Black
Need a few alternatives?
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Leather Boots
£830.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gill
Gill Leather Knee High Platform Boots
£327.16
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
Dr. Martens
Dr Martens Jagger Boots
£171.19
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
Paris Texas
Embossed Pull-on Boots
£441.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Buffalo
Buffalo
Classic Lace-up Boot Nappa Leather White
€230.00
from
Buffalo
BUY
Buffalo
Colby Exclusive Low Platform Chunky Trainers In Zebra
£85.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Buffalo
Classic Low Nappa Leather Silver
€220.00
from
Buffalo
BUY
Buffalo
Cld Corin Sneaker Leather Effect Black
£90.00
from
Buffalo
BUY
More from Boots
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Leather Boots
£830.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gill
Gill Leather Knee High Platform Boots
£327.16
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
Dr. Martens
Dr Martens Jagger Boots
£171.19
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
Paris Texas
Embossed Pull-on Boots
£441.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted